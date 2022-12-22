Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.59 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $129.59 million and approximately $48.20 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

