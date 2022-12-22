Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of BRPHF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 544,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

