Games & Esports Experience Acquisition (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Trading Up 1.4%

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 28,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

