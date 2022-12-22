Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $6.19 on Top Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $927.89 million and $34.63 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00037078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00224154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.18464732 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,976,729.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

