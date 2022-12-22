General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Plancorp LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 54,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

