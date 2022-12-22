General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 4.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,664. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.23.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.