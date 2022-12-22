Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,084,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,590,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

