Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) COO Kasra Sy Fahimi Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETRGet Rating) COO Kasra Sy Fahimi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,550.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Getaround Price Performance

Shares of Getaround stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Getaround, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc operates an online marketplace for peer-to-peer car sharing and local car rentals. The company offers Getaround, an on-demand car sharing marketplace that enables users to share cars and other vehicles with people nearby and rent convertibles, exotics, luxury, snows, SUVs, Tesla, trucks, and vans.

