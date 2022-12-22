Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR) COO Kasra Sy Fahimi Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Getaround, Inc. (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) COO Kasra Sy Fahimi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $11,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,550.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Getaround Price Performance
Shares of Getaround stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Getaround, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $10.17.
About Getaround
