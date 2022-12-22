Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

