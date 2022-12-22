Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.44. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBTG. Citigroup started coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Articles
