GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.20 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42.
In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
