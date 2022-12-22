GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $2.20 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 100,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

