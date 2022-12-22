Gnosis Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $224.77 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $86.80 or 0.00517059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

