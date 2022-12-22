Gode Chain (GODE) Price Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $241,475.74 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 65.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

