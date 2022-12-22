GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper Sells 7,585 Shares

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) Director Terrence Raeburn Owen Robert Cooper sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$22,982.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,264.28.

GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$612.48 million and a P/E ratio of -345.00. GoGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.37 and a 12-month high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.90.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

