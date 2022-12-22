Goldfinch (GFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $158,883.32

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $158,883.32 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,988,283 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

