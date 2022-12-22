Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 803,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 339,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after buying an additional 136,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GSIE opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.