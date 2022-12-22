Goodman Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

