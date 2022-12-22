Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,211 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.