GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8,319.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

