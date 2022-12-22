GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.