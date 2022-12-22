GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,105,000 after purchasing an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PKG opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

