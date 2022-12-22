GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $159.27 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

