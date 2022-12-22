GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $940,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

