GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 196 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

DG opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

