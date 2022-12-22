GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DTE opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

