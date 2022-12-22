GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,117,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.