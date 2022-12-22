Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

