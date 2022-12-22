Grin 24 Hour Volume Hits $541,218.28 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $541,218.28 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0541 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,787.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00392494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00872440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00097047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00599556 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00265311 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

