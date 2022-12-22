Grin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $538,813.01 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $538,813.01 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,625.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00389351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00868131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00095920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00599797 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00267153 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

