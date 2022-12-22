Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Up to $239.59

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $239.59, but opened at $246.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $247.22, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

