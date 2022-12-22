Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $3.75. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,938 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.