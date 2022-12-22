GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 6% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71. 87,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 49,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

GSE Systems ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,566 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of GSE Systems worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

