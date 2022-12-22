GXChain Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $379.13 million and $532.62 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

