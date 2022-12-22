Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $339,976.50 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.8 %

Halliburton stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,646. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,816 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,948,808 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $111,671,000 after acquiring an additional 53,486 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

