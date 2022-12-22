Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 71254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 117.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

