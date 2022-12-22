Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 71254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 117.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also

