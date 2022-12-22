Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 3.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.14. 39,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,611. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.50. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

