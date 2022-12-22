Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($90.43) target price from Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($135.11) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($111.70) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Up 6.8 %

ADS opened at €126.30 ($134.36) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €117.37 and a 200 day moving average of €143.25. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.