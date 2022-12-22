Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises about 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 192,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,412,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

