Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $13.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,519,613 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,906,474,161.91845 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04285288 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,122,200.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

