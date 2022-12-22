Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25). 604,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 855,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.60 ($1.29).

HTWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.75) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

