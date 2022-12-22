Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CEO Sells $552,056.40 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.54. 743,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,796. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

