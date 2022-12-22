Hermez Network Price Tops $4.09 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.27 million and approximately $292,941.10 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00024303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.06619573 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $290,075.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.