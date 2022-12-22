Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 20,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.