Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HXGBY opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

