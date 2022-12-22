Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,897 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

