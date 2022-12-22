Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,957 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.