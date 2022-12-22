Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 43 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

