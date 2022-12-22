Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

