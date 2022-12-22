HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $238,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.