HFG Advisors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JNK stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

